Listen Live

MLB’s ‘Wet Rag’ Rule Brings Out the Best of Fans on Twitter

These are great!

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

Major League Baseball will be resuming for a shortened 60 game season starting either July 23 or 24. Along with this season come many, many rules. One of those rules is the ‘wet rag’ rule, which allows pitchers to keep a wet rag in their back pocket as an alternative to licking their fingers between pitches. This is obviously to limit the spread of germs.

Naturally, Twitter jumped all over this rule. Here are a few of the best tweets about it:

 

 

And finally…this gem:

 

Related posts

Kensington Market Fight Involving Two Men + Two 2x4s

Apple Watch Update Can Tell When You Start Washing Your Hands

Doritos Launches Free Streaming Service Inspired by Ketchup Flavoured Doritos

Noel and Liam Gallagher Broke up Oasis Over a Board Game

Jamie Foxx Confirms He Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Use Blowup Dolls to Film Sex Scenes

WWE Suspends Production After Wrestlers Test Positive for COVID-19

Ford is Releasing a Brand New Bronco…on O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Matt James is the First Black Lead on ‘The Bachelor’