MLB’s ‘Wet Rag’ Rule Brings Out the Best of Fans on Twitter

Major League Baseball will be resuming for a shortened 60 game season starting either July 23 or 24. Along with this season come many, many rules. One of those rules is the ‘wet rag’ rule, which allows pitchers to keep a wet rag in their back pocket as an alternative to licking their fingers between pitches. This is obviously to limit the spread of germs.

Proposed MLB rule changes for 2020: * Implementation of DH in both leagues

* Extra innings start with runner on second base

* No limits on position players pitching

* Pitchers can have wet rag in pocket as substitute for licking fingers

* Three-batter minimum still stands — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 23, 2020

Naturally, Twitter jumped all over this rule. Here are a few of the best tweets about it:

Do the Astros get to throw wet rags at trash cans during home games? — Rich Zagon (@RichZagon1) June 23, 2020

I’m told the delay is that the owners want to call it a wet rag while the players would prefer using moist towelette. Could blow up the whole thing. — D.J. Short (@djshort) June 23, 2020

MLB has announced that a wet rag is allowed in the back pocket of all pitchers instead of licking fingers. One small step forward against Covid, two giant steps back for swamp ass. — Razzball (@Razzball) June 23, 2020

And finally…this gem: