Spring Training Update: This Guy Has A Hell Of A Beer Call

“BEER BEER BEER BEER BEER” followed by the crack of the bat on an absolute nuke is the perfect sequence of baseball sounds pic.twitter.com/SKgygaKNNc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 16, 2024

The Jays and Yankees were going through the motions of Spring ball and this sequence reminds you that the season is very close. When you think about the sounds of baseball — crowd noise, the crack of a bat, and of course a vendor yelling beer — beer, beer, beer, beer.



The timing just seems perfect with how it all lines up. Being a beer vendor and having a signature call at a ballgame is an art, and this guy is an artist. The crack of the bat was cool too.