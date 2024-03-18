Listen Live

Spring Training Update: This Guy Has A Hell Of A Beer Call

BEER BEER BEER BEER BEER!

The Jays and Yankees were going through the motions of Spring ball and this sequence reminds you that the season is very close. When you think about the sounds of baseball — crowd noise, the crack of a bat, and of course a vendor yelling beer — beer, beer, beer, beer.


The timing just seems perfect with how it all lines up. Being a beer vendor and having a signature call at a ballgame is an art, and this guy is an artist. The crack of the bat was cool too.

