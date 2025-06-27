Grab the breath freshener; people are now eating raw onions online

Eating unusual food and TikTok go together, like macaroni and cheese.

The latest TikTok trend has people savouring the glorious raw onion.

People are sharing a new way to eat a raw red onion, which involves slicing it and then adding oil, lemon, salt, and a few seasonings.

This lady made a raw onion sandwich.

Hey, I love raw onion in small doses or on my burger, but eating a whole bulb is extreme.

So if you notice red onions are selling out in stores, blame TikTok.

Feature image from Pexels by RDNE Stock project