Grab the breath freshener; people are now eating raw onions online
Eating unusual food and TikTok go together, like macaroni and cheese.
The latest TikTok trend has people savouring the glorious raw onion.
People are sharing a new way to eat a raw red onion, which involves slicing it and then adding oil, lemon, salt, and a few seasonings.
This lady made a raw onion sandwich.
@takevan my dreams came true today 🙂 #snacktime #asmr #mukbang #onion #sandwich #snackideas #healthysnack #savorysnack #onionsandwich ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova - TOKYO Lonesome Blue
Hey, I love raw onion in small doses or on my burger, but eating a whole bulb is extreme.
So if you notice red onions are selling out in stores, blame TikTok.
@cookingwithhollyb let’s eat an onion 🧅 ib: @van ♬ Bossa Nova jazz that seems to fit in a cafe(1433079) - TAKANORI ONDA
@loganraehill
Dare I say… not bad!!!♬ original sound - Logan Rae Hill
Feature image from Pexels by RDNE Stock project
