RAINFALL ADVISORY - Parry Sound - Muskoka - Minden - Haliburton - southern Haliburton County click here for details
Listen Live

Grab the breath freshener; people are now eating raw onions online

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published June 27, 2025
By MJ
red onion from pexels by RDNE Stock project

Eating unusual food and TikTok go together, like macaroni and cheese.

The latest TikTok trend has people savouring the glorious raw onion.

People are sharing a new way to eat a raw red onion, which involves slicing it and then adding oil, lemon, salt, and a few seasonings.

This lady made a raw onion sandwich.

@takevan my dreams came true today 🙂 #snacktime #asmr #mukbang #onion #sandwich #snackideas #healthysnack #savorysnack #onionsandwich ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova - TOKYO Lonesome Blue

Hey, I love raw onion in small doses or on my burger, but eating a whole bulb is extreme.

So if you notice red onions are selling out in stores, blame TikTok.

@cookingwithhollyb let’s eat an onion 🧅 ib: @van ♬ Bossa Nova jazz that seems to fit in a cafe(1433079) - TAKANORI ONDA
@loganraehill

Dare I say… not bad!!!

♬ original sound - Logan Rae Hill

Feature image from Pexels by RDNE Stock project

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close