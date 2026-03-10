Karen Video Game Gives You The Chance to Be The Worst Human Ever

Create chaos everywhere you go? However, be anonymous at the same time? Maybe this game will help people get the urge out and act out at home, before they actually enter the world where we have to deal with human interaction. The name 'Karen' has taken on a new meaning for the past decade, where it describes someone who is demanding, unreasonable, and often entitled, certainly when it comes to customer service situations. It has been very tough to be a Karen in the 21st century.



This new video game took all of that, exaggeratted it, and made it into a game.



According to Polygon.com, here is the game desription:

Karen takes place over the course of a week, and each day you'll have a to-do list of annoying tasks like "demand refund," "eat sample," and "citizen's arrest." At the end of each day, you'll have a boss fight against a member of mall management, like a Segway-riding security guy or a smug electronics store nerd. As the mall's employees catch on to your shenanigans, they'll fight back. In true Karen fashion, your first and only choice is to escalate things further, with bigger tantrums and more explosive breakdowns.

Does that sound like fun for a bit? Check out the trailer here.



