'Jackass: Best And Last' Trailer Arrives And Is Exactly What You Expect



He's Johnny Knoxville, and that's Jackass. It appears to be the final time we will see this crew together pulling off legendary, disgusting, dangerous and hilarious stunts. The fifth movie from the franchise will arrive in the middle of the summer on June 26th. I know movie studios say everything is better in the theatre, well, Jackass in the theatre, with none of the stunts spoiled, packed in with strangers laughing throughout the entire thing, is worth the price of admission. It almost feels like some of their stunts are so far over the line that you are shocked they're on a big screen and allowed to be shown in public.

We have been hearing rumblings for years, Knoxville then confirmed earlier this year, and now we have a trailer and release date. It's worth noting that after the 2nd Jackass movie, they always said they would never do another. But then they did. So for what it's worth, check out the trailer for Jackass: Best and Last.