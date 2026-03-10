A Spanish Football team finds a long-lost team jersey in Madonna’s possession

A long-time mystery for the Spanish football team Celta Vigo has been solved thanks to Madonna.

A few days ago, the club reached out to the Queen of Pop on social media, asking for help to locate a bright blue team jersey she wore over three decades ago.

In 1990, she wore the club's bright blue jersey during her "Blonde Ambition" tour at the Balaidos Stadium.

Fans were equally pumped that she was wearing the jersey belonging to player #5, defender Jose Manuel Espinosa.

However, once the stadium lights went dark, so did any trace of the blue shirt.

Now the football club has been trying to track it down so they can display it in their archives, thinking it might have gotten lost with set props and other touring material.

It turns out, all they had to do was ask Madonna herself. They recently put a plea on “X” asking if she had it.

A musical message for you, @Madonna



The authenticity and passion of your music, with the heart and tradition of ours.



Would you help us? Do you have it? pic.twitter.com/v9IemlC9wM — Celta (@RCCelta) March 6, 2026

Club president Marián Mouriño Terrazo wrote: “Over time, we came to better understand what you stood for back then: questioning established norms and standing up to those who try to tell you what you can or cannot do. At our club, we recognize ourselves in this line of thought. That is why we hold on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore. “She added: “This beloved memory still lives among our supporters.

It turns out, she has it. Not long after the club sent a plea, she responded on X, saying, “This shirt is hanging in my archives! I am wearing and representing your team in spirit!”

It’s not known whether the sentimental garment will be transferred to the club or stay with Madonna’s archives, but we can be sure it’s being well taken care of.

Feature image from RCCELTA

We love you, @Madonna 🩵



Thank you for replying — and for keeping a piece of Celta’s history alive.



Sempre Madonna. Sempre Celta. https://t.co/yHNOV1jmjl — Celta (@RCCelta) March 7, 2026