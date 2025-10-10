Listen Live

Horror movie star Indy the Dog from the film "Good Boy" asks the Oscars to include animal actors

Lifestyle | Celebrities
Published October 10, 2025
By MJ
indy the dog from goodboy by ©AMC/courtesy Everett Collection

The star of a new horror film, "Good Boy," wants the Academy of Motion Pictures to consider letting non-human actors be nominated for awards.

Indy is an incredibly talented Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever who delivers a heartbreaking performance in the film.

The film is told from the point of view of a dog who witnesses his owner being taken over by supernatural forces.

Indy, or rather, his owner, wrote a cheeky yet sweet letter to the academy, laying out his case for greater animal recognition and the inclusion of them in the award categories.

Good Boy 2025 GIFfrom Good Boy GIFs

In his note to the academy, he says, "Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film 'Good Boy,' I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category." "Apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you."

He then goes to recognize other animals that would have been worthy nominees throughout the history of film, including Jed the wolf-dog in "White Fang," and the whale in "Free Willy."

He added, "We ask that you stop lifting your leg on the contribution of myself and the many great animal actors whose work continues to go unrecognized."

Indy has a point, his performance is critically acclaimed with one reviewer saying he's "One of the most emotive actors of his generation, regardless of species."

Read his letter below:

Feature image by ©AMC/courtesy Everett Collection

