McConaughey & Cooper Star In The Most Annoying Commercial

We are in prime time commercial season. The biggest live TV event, the Superbowl, is just under two weeks away. Plenty of companies save their best ideas for the big game, and we have seen a few brands soft launch what we can expect from them on the big day. Dos Equis brought back the most interesting man in the world, with a few commercials already airing ahead of the Superbowl, and now we have Uber Eats partnering two A-list actors for theirs. The difference is, Dos Equis bringing back their most famous campaign is awesome, Uber Eats released the most annoying commercial of the decade. Over exaggeration? Can you think of the most annoying commercial in the last 6 years? Send it to me. However watch this one first.



This first aired Sunday January 25th for the Sunday Night Football NFC championship, and the moment it aired, people went online and aired their complaints. Some had problems with the company casting two major stars, yet not paying their drivers fair wages, but the biggest complaint was Matthew McConaughey. When you think of Matthew McConaughey you think of this famous lines that he delivers with his southern Texas charm, any of his moovies, or even the Lincoln commercials. Remember those? Well he doesn't do anything cool in this new one.



FOOD? FOOOOOOOD? FOOOOOOOOOOOOOD? That was his whole script.



Take a look.