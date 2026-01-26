Extreme Cold Warning - Greater Toronto Area, Blue Mountains, northern Grey click here for details
Listen Live

McConaughey & Cooper Star In The Most Annoying Commercial

Celebrities | Sports
Published January 26, 2026
By Bryan Flannery

We are in prime time commercial season. The biggest live TV event, the Superbowl, is just under two weeks away. Plenty of companies save their best ideas for the big game, and we have seen a few brands soft launch what we can expect from them on the big day. Dos Equis brought back the most interesting man in the world, with a few commercials already airing ahead of the Superbowl, and now we have Uber Eats partnering two A-list actors for theirs. The difference is, Dos Equis bringing back their most famous campaign is awesome, Uber Eats released the most annoying commercial of the decade. Over exaggeration? Can you think of the most annoying commercial in the last 6 years? Send it to me. However watch this one first.

This first aired Sunday January 25th for the Sunday Night Football NFC championship, and the moment it aired, people went online and aired their complaints. Some had problems with the company casting two major stars, yet not paying their drivers fair wages, but the biggest complaint was Matthew McConaughey. When you think of Matthew McConaughey you think of this famous lines that he delivers with his southern Texas charm, any of his moovies, or even the Lincoln commercials. Remember those? Well he doesn't do anything cool in this new one.

FOOD? FOOOOOOOD? FOOOOOOOOOOOOOD? That was his whole script.

Take a look.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close