Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night

On Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025 which was six days after his suspension, Jimmy Kimmel made his return to his show on ABC. The controversy has been everywhere surrounding his 'suspension,' and likely will be for the foreseeable future, however what people really wanted to see is what Jimmy would say. He addressed everything with a tearful apology, how the talks with ABC played out, and his case for freedom of speech.

Kimmel mentioned amount of people that reached out to him during the last six days, and sometimes it wasn't exactly his fans that were standing up for him. Senator Ted Cruz was referenced, who has been a longtime rival of Kimmel, who made comments on how dangerous it is when monitoring speech on the airwaves. Of course there is humor sprinkled in throughout. The ratings have not been released yet, but big numbers are expected.

This is the entire monologue from last night, which stretches out to a full 18 minutes.



