Businesses everywhere are subtly confessing to the great Kit Kat heist

Businesses everywhere are having fun poking fun at Kit Kat's misfortune.

Over the weekend, thieves stole more than 400,000 KitKat chocolate bars, weighing around 12 tons, from a truck in transit in Europe.

Parent Company Nestle says the product was stolen when the vehicle was distributing the bars along a route running from a factory in central Italy to Poland.

While they continue their hunt for the confectionery thieves, several companies have had a sweet time taking jabs at the chocolate company.

Domino's Pizza UK sent a statement saying, “We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with KitKat following their recent sad news. On a completely unrelated note, we're pleased to announce we'll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza.

A discount airline, Ryanair, also posted about Nestle’s missing loot. They posted a cartoon photo of one of its planes with a face. In the jet’s mouth are five bitten-off KitKat bars.

Now, people across social media are vaguely offering their condolences while suggesting they had something to do with the theft.