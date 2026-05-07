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Kawartha Dairy makes Tragically Hip-inspired ice cream “The Tragically Chip”

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published May 7, 2026
By MJ
Kawartha Dairy Tragically Chip

Kawartha Dairy is offering a sweet treat to honour Canada’s iconic band “ The Tragically Hip.”

Presenting “The Tragically Chip” the latest sweet concoction from the dairy that started in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, nearly 90 years ago.

The favour is described as a delicious blend of maple whisky flavoured ice cream, with dark chocolatey chunks and a rich black cherry ripple.”

Owner Mike Crowe says, “We’re thrilled to partner with The Tragically Hip, whose music has been an essential part of the Canadian experience, and summer memories, just like Kawartha Dairy.”

Portions of the proceeds will go to the Breakfast Club of Canada in support of its mission to help kids nationwide access a nutritious breakfast.

The flavour drops at Kawartha Dairy locations and on store shelves on June 22 for a limited time.

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