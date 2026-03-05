This Is The Way You Order At Tim Hortons (Thanks East Coast)

RRRRRRRRRRoll Up the Rim To Win is back at Tim Hortons and they even have the cups. Maybe you'll win a coffee or a donut, or just walk around the office and brag about your brutal record. Part of the fun, right? Do you think it has anything to do with what you're ordering? Or maybe how you're ordering?

We need to appreciate just how great we have it here in Canada, and I'm not talking about roll up with rim, I'm talking about the amount of accents we have across the country. This video from Newfoundland of a simple transaction will make you jealous of those who get to experience this every day.



The perfect order exchange.