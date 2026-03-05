Listen Live

This Is The Way You Order At Tim Hortons (Thanks East Coast)

Uncategorized | Funny Stuff
Published March 5, 2026
By Bryan Flannery

RRRRRRRRRRoll Up the Rim To Win is back at Tim Hortons and they even have the cups. Maybe you'll win a coffee or a donut, or just walk around the office and brag about your brutal record. Part of the fun, right? Do you think it has anything to do with what you're ordering? Or maybe how you're ordering?

We need to appreciate just how great we have it here in Canada, and I'm not talking about roll up with rim, I'm talking about the amount of accents we have across the country. This video from Newfoundland of a simple transaction will make you jealous of those who get to experience this every day.

The perfect order exchange.

@newfie_boy_2025

♬ original sound - DAVE_2025
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close