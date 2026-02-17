What are you giving up for Lent after gorging on pancakes today?

Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Tuesday or Carnival. Whatever you call it, many people will mark the day by filling up on carbs in anticipation of Lent.

Every year, many Christians observe a 40-day season of reflection and renewal called Lent. It begins on Ash Wednesday and continues through Holy Thursday—two meaningful dates on the Christian calendar.

Those who celebrate often indulge in a decadent meal ahead of giving something up for 40 days and 40 nights.

Starting tomorrow, participants will give up eating meat on Fridays and another vice.

The most common things to give up include sweets, alcohol, soda, and fast food.

It’s not all about the food, though. Others give up social media and online shopping.

Others try to better themselves by adjusting their attitude and vow to give up complaining, gossiping, and swearing.

Feature Image via pexels by Snapwire