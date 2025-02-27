Chores for charity

Rock 95's own McCully is giving you the chance to play Puppet Master all in the name of raising money for local youth!

Introducing #ChoresForCharity – McCully’s month-long mission of sweat, silliness, and suffering (for a good cause, of course)!

For the entire month of March, he’s pledging to eat clean and exercise … but here’s where it gets fun.

When you donate, YOU get to decide what grueling, goofy, or downright ridiculous physical task McCully has to do! Want to see him do lunges in a tutu? Burpees in a blizzard? Push-ups while holding a rubber chicken? It’s all fair game!

So what are you waiting for, put McCully to work and submit your chore in the form below! (Need some inspiration? Keep scrolling to check out some of the challenges from 2023 and 2024.)

WhAT is Candlelighters Simcoe?

All proceeds from #ChoresForCharity will be donated to Candlelighters Simcoe.

Candlelighters Simcoe is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization with a mandate to provide support services to families impacted by childhood cancer in Simcoe County and the surrounding area. Their programs are designed to address the complex emotional, academic, financial, and practical challenges associated with a pediatric cancer diagnosis, easing the burden of children and their families.

So, what will you MAKE McCully do? You can issue your challenge by filling out the from below and help support a great cause!

Check Out These Challenges FROM 2024

Here are just some of last year's challenges for inspiration ....

Day 1: Newborn Circuit Training

Day 5: Pushing a Corvette Stingray Coupe

Day 6: Cleaning Out A Senior's Gutters

Day 8: Manual Labour At Fox's Bakery & Deli

Day 23: Piling Wood in Coboconk

Day 27: Manual Labour in Rama

Day 28: Pulling A Firetruck Thanks to Ainger

Day 29: Facing Fear Of Heights While Painting

Day 30: A Day In The Life With Boxing Gloves

Check Out These CHALLENGES FROM 2023

Here are some of the challenges McCully did in 2023:

Day 1: Beer Bottle Circuit Training

Day 4: Wrestling Ring Circuit Training

Day 5: Training with CheerPride All-Stars

Day 6: Collecting Gallons of Sap At Six Mile Lake

Day 7: 3 Minute Polar Plunge

Day 8: Using Thor’s Workout App

Day 9: Hot tub & Topless Snow Angels

Day 11: 60 min Super Saturday at F45 Barrie Southwest

Day 15: Arm Wrestling Training with IronArms Barrie

Day 21: High-Heel Pooper Scooping

Day 24: More Scooping & Dog Attacks

Day 25: CrossFit Somos & The Beep Test

Day 27: Wood Cutting in Moonstone

Day 28: Georgian Triangle Humane Society

Day 30: More Painful Wood Split