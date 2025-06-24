Grant Boyer Had Deaner From Fubar Critique His Song
Grant Boyer has got some great friends. Creative friends. They reached out via Cameo to get legendary character Deaner from Fubar to do a comprehensive breakdown of one of his songs. If you're a fan of the Canadian cult classic you know how awesome this is. Deaner is a musician himself, and played "Rock and Roll Is My Guitar" in the movie. So he has a 'credible' opinion. He's a bass player and zereod in on that with his review.
