Stop scrolling and get off the toilet: study says you're wasting too much time on the commode

We're all guilty of popping a squat on the toilet and overstaying our welcome because of our phones.

You think you'll read one article, but wind up staying in the same position long after your business is through.

This seemingly harmless waste of time is having some serious literal pain in the a$$ consequences.

According to a study by QS Supplies — a bathroom supplies company — Americans spend 49 hours using their phones on the toilet, which is equivalent to just over two full days a year.

Several health issues have arisen because of this bad habit in recent years, including something known as TikTok Tush.

The name might be cute, but it's essentially the formation of painful and itchy hemorrhoids around the anus, which can also cause bleeding.

Until phones, the nasty bumps were typically caused by too much straining, constipation, or weight gain. However, prolonged sitting on the pot causes them too.

On an even grosser note, not everyone gives their phones a thorough cleaning after they've been in the bathroom with them, which can lead to flu and gastrointestinal and stomach illnesses.

According to the study, the biggest culprits of toilet scrolling are Generation Z, admitting to spending an average of 54 hours a year on the pot scrolling their life away.

So the next time you ask, "Where did the day go?" think about your last few bathroom breaks.

Feature image: From pexels by Miriam Alonso