People are more likely to recycle if lottery tickets are on the line

A new study from British Columbia has an interesting suggestion to get people to recycle.

According to a study, people are more likely to recycle their empties if they have a chance of winning cash, rather than receiving a few cents per bottle.

Researchers at the University of BC tested the idea of offering people who return used bottles a tiny chance to win a big cash prize instead of the typical deposit. The result was that people recycled 47% more bottles.

A spokesperson from the University's Psychology Department says people were more excited and more engaged, and they brought in more bottles with the new method.

Dr. Jiaying Zhao explains, "The thrill of possibly winning a big prize is more motivating than a small guaranteed reward. It's the same reason people buy lottery tickets. That tiny chance of a big win is exciting."

Zhao says one country has already implemented a similar idea.

Norway is the only country in the world that has a similar recycling lottery, and their bottle return rate is close to 100 percent. The probabilistic refund could be their secret sauce. We hope Canada can adopt this innovative idea as well."

Feature image from Pexels by Polina Tankilevitch