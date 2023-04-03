Rock 95’s 4th Annual Roof Rescue

Brought to you by:

Like them on FACEBOOK, Instagram, and Twitter

Rock 95 and Ainger Group Roofing and Exteriors have joined forces for the 4th annual “Roof Rescue” contest!

We want to give the hero in your life a fully installed Owens Corning shingle roof valued at $10,000!

Not all heroes where capes. Some look like ordinary people but do extraordinary things like always putting others before themselves. They could be a friend, family member or neighbor. And we want to make sure their heroism doesn’t go unnoticed.

Nominate them today! Fill out the form below and tell us just how amazing they are! It could win them a brand new roof.

The Rock 95 Roof Rescue – brought to you by Ainger Group Roofing and Exteriors – Badass Community. Done Right.

ROOF RESCUE 2023 RR

3rd Annual Roof Rescue Winner