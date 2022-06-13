Brought to you by:

For Those Who Rock At Work We Salute You!

The Rock 95 Workforce is back!! We’re geared up and are hitting the streets all summer to bring a little fun and refreshment to hard working crews across Simcoe County!

Every Job site we visit will be qualified to win a free lunch for the staff on Friday courtesy of Fox’s Bakery & Deli. Want us to bring you some love while you’re on the job? Just go fill out the form below and ask for the Rock 95 Workforce to come by where you work !

We’ll bring the goods.. and you might win lunch for the crew; which is fresh made sandwiches from Fox’s Bakery and Deli. 96 Victoria St, Barrie. Over forty years proudly baking for Barrie.

The Rock 95 Workforce – back in action and – only on Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95