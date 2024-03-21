Rock 95’s Annual Easter Kegg Hunt

Rock 95’s Easter Kegg Hunt is brought to you by :

Who says Easter hunts are just for kids?!

We’re giving adults a hunt of their own during the Rock 95 Easter KEGG Hunt!

Somewhere hidden on rock95.com is this brightly colored Rock 95 Easter Keg. If you find it, click it, and fill out the form. You’ll be entered to win a $600 Quayle’s Brewery Shopping Spree!

It’s almost too easy …

Rock 95’s Easter Keg Hunt is courtesy of Quayle’s Brewery in Oro Medonte where Passion Meets Community; A Farm-Fresh Experience In Every Glass. Must be legal drinking age, please drink responsibly.

Rules and Regulations

This contest is open to all residents of Simcoe County over the age of 19 except employees and immediate families of Central Ontario Broadcasting (C.O.B.) Radio and participating sponsors.

By entering a contest, he/she is giving Rock 95 consent to publicize and/or broadcast his/her name, character, likeness, or voice on-air or online.

Rock 95 is not responsible for a listener’s inability to register online due to service interruption, technical problems and the failure of electronic equipment or the inability of a listener to contact Rock 95 for any reason whatsoever. Decisions of Rock 95 are final and cannot be challenged.

Only one entry per person, if it’s discovered that someone has entered more then once, all entries become null and void.

Proper identification is required prior to receiving the prize (valid driver’s license, passport, or other photo ID).

The winner will be announced on-air Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 with the Rock 95 Morning Crew

The prize is not exchangeable for cash value, no replacement for lost or stolen gift cards will be provided, gift cards can be combined.