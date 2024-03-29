Listen Live

Rock 95’s Going Going Gas Up Giveaway

Rock 95 is giving you 20 chances every week all month long to win 1 of 4 $500 Gas Cards

Brought to you by:

Rock 95 is teaming up with North Toronto Auction for the Going, Going, Gas-Up Giveaway!

We’re giving you the chance to win a $500 dollars Gas Card every week in April.

All you have to do is be listening for your cue to call .

When you hear it make sure you’re caller #9 at 705-725-7625, and you’ll instantly qualify to win 1 of 4 $500 Gas Cards!

The Going, Going, Gas-Up Giveaway, courtesy of North Toronto AuctionJoin them for their massive Anniversary Public Auction, April 26th and 27th. With hundreds of vehicles to bid on, you could scoop up a serious bargain... and Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.

Going-Going-Gas-Up-Giveaway-Contest-RulesRegulations-2024Download

