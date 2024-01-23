Listen Live

Watch the Foo Fighters and Jack Black Sing About Their Massive Balls

The Foo and Jack come together in New Zealand to cover AC/DC

The Foo Fighters were launching the New Zealand leg of their 2024 tour when they brought out a friend to the band, Jack Black, for a legendary cover. Every date of the Australian part of the tour included a cover of Big Balls, a track from one of the most famous rock bands in history hailing from Australia, AC/DC.

Jack Black was given the lead vocals for the New Zealand cover to belt out with support from Foo Fighters’ drum tech, Fiona Jeans.

