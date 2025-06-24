Oasis Takes The Stage In 10 Days, & Liam Can Now Give You A Liamcast (forecast)

We are just over a week away from the first Oasis reunion tour. The boys are back together...just for the summer-ish. There will be no new music recorded or released, and this tour, which lasts til November, will be the only planned dates the band will be performing at. The band is only temporarily back together. The Gallagher brothers famously don't get along with each other, so if you're an Oasis fan, you feel lucky they buried the hatchet for even six months.



First show of the tour kicks off in Wales on July 4th, and beginning now until the tour finishes, you can get the forecast for that day from none other than Liam Gallagher. Although the forecasts can change, raaaaaaiiiiinnn is expected for England, and that's one of the better sound clips. A website popped up called Liamcast that lets you select the concert you are going to and then your forecast, whatever it may be, is said to you.



This isn't affiliated with the band and just a hunch tells me, they would actually probably hate it....



Here is the link to play around with: https://theliamforecast.com/