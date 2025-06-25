June 25: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

June 25 has been a remarkable date in the annals of rock and popular music, witnessing everything from groundbreaking live performances and chart-topping achievements to significant personal milestones and unfortunate incidents. From iconic festivals to global satellite broadcasts, this day has left an indelible mark on music history across decades.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on June 25

2023 – Elton John concluded the UK portion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour by headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival. This year's festival also featured surprise appearances by Foo Fighters and a third headline slot for The Arctic Monkeys.

2021 – Italian rock sensation Måneskin, fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest victory, made history by becoming the first act from their country to simultaneously hold two singles in the UK Top 10: 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' at No. 6 and their cover of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' 'Beggin'' at No. 10.

2016 – A highly sought-after Prince guitar, the Yellow Cloud, one of his reportedly favorite instruments, was sold at auction for $137,500 to the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. At the same auction, a lock of David Bowie's hair also fetched a significant sum, selling for $18,750.

2016 – A white button-down shirt, famously worn by concierge Jay Hastings when he aided John Lennon after he was shot in 1980, was sold by Heritage Auctions for $40,819, bearing a poignant reminder of the tragic event.

2015 – The estate of blues legend B.B. King, estimated between five and ten million dollars, was officially placed under the sole executorship of his long-time business manager, LaVerne Toney, despite legal challenges from representatives for some of King's daughters.

2009 – A souvenir poster from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, featuring the signatures of all four Beatles, commanded $52,500 at a New York City pop memorabilia auction. Other notable sales included a set of Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics for $25,000 and a bass guitar once owned by Kurt Cobain for $43,750.

2004 – Eric Clapton orchestrated another successful auction of some of his cherished guitars, raising approximately $7.5 million for a drug addiction center he established in the Caribbean. Among the high-value instruments sold were his iconic "Blackie" Stratocaster, a 1964 cherry-red Gibson, and a 1939 Martin acoustic used on his Unplugged album.

2003 – The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced its intent to combat online music piracy by filing lawsuits against numerous individual computer users engaged in illegal file-sharing.

1999 – Santana, featuring Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas on lead vocals, performed their hit "Smooth" on The Late Show With David Letterman. This marked a significant return to chart success for Santana, who hadn't had a Billboard hit since 1982, with "Smooth" going on to top the Hot 100 and reach No. 3 in the UK.

1994 – A shooting incident at the UK Glastonbury Festival resulted in five attendees being injured after a lone individual opened fire into the crowd.

1993 – The Glastonbury Festival in England commenced its three-day event, featuring a diverse lineup including Suede, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Crowes, and Lenny Kravitz. Tickets for the festival were priced at £58.

1992 – Billy Joel received his high school diploma, 25 years after he initially left school. The "Piano Man" had reportedly overslept and missed his final English and Gym exams in 1967.

1988 – Hillel Slovak, the original guitarist and founding member of Red Hot Chili Peppers, tragically died from a heroin overdose shortly after the band's return from a European tour. Slovak had contributed to two of the band's albums, Freaky Styley and The Uplift Mofo Party Plan.

1987 – Prolific songwriter Boudleaux Bryant passed away. Alongside his wife Felice, he co-wrote numerous hits for The Everly Brothers, including 'Bye Bye Love' and 'All I Have To Do Is Dream,' as well as Buddy Holly's 'Raining In My Heart.' Their compositions were recorded by a vast array of artists, from Bob Dylan and The Beatles to Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley.

1984 – Prince released his sixth studio album, Purple Rain, which was his first to feature his band The Revolution and served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name. The album yielded multiple chart-topping singles, including 'When Doves Cry' and 'Let's Go Crazy.'

1983 – The Police achieved their fourth UK No. 1 album with Synchronicity, an album that also topped the US charts and featured hit singles like 'Every Breath You Take.'

1980 – Billy Joel was honored with a Gold Ticket for performing for over 100,000 fans at New York's Madison Square Garden. Crowds flocked to witness the "Piano Man" perform tracks from his Glass Houses album, which was then at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

1969 – The Hollies recorded their classic ballad 'He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother.' The song, co-written by Bobby Scott and the ailing Bob Russell, featured Elton John on piano and later became a UK No. 1 hit upon its re-release in 1988 after being used in a television advertisement.

1969 – The Guess Who's single "These Eyes" was certified Gold by the RIAA, recognizing sales of one million copies in the United States, three weeks after it peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

1967 – During their North American tour, The Jimi Hendrix Experience performed a free afternoon concert in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, followed by two more shows that evening at the Fillmore West.

1967 – An estimated 400 million people worldwide tuned in to witness The Beatles perform 'All You Need Is Love' live via satellite as part of the global TV link-up 'Our World.' The performance notably featured backing vocals from a star-studded group including Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, and Keith Moon.

1966 – The Beatles began a two-week reign at No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'Paperback Writer,' their 12th US chart-topper. The song is notable for its significantly boosted bass sound, a result of John Lennon's desire for a stronger bass presence and new mastering equipment.

1964 – Roy Orbison topped the UK singles chart with 'It's Over,' his second UK No. 1, marking the first time an American artist had achieved a UK No. 1 in 47 weeks.

1961 – Elvis Presley recorded "Little Sister" at RCA Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. When released later that year, it became a Double-A side hit in the US and spent four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart.

1957 – Officials in the Egyptian government announced a ban on playing rock 'n' roll music in public venues, controversially labeling it an "imperialist plot."

Rock Birthdays: June 25

1940 – Clint Warwick of The Moody Blues (Bass)

1946 – Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner (Multi-instrumentalist)

1954 – David Paich who worked with Elton John and Steely Dan (Keyboardist / Singer / Composer / Producer)

1972 – Mike Kroeger of Nickelback (Bassist)

June 25 consistently delivers moments that define the diverse and evolving narrative of rock music. From record-breaking performances and innovative releases to moments of both celebration and challenge, this date continues to remind us of the enduring power and cultural impact of music across generations. The stories from this day underscore the rich legacy and ongoing influence of artists and events in rock history.