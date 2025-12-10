December 10: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

December 10 is packed with defining rock moments. It’s a date filled with major losses, rare collectibles, headline-making auctions, and unforgettable performances. From The Monkees to Led Zeppelin to Queen, this day has delivered some of the biggest twists and turns in music history. Here’s everything that happened on December 10.

2021 – American musician, songwriter, actor, and producer, Mike Nesmith, best known as a member of The Monkees, died from heart failure at age 78.

2021 – Les Emerson, guitarist for Five Man Electrical Band, died of COVID-19 at the age of 77. His group is remembered for their hit "Signs."

2015 – Janis Joplin's psychedelic 1965 Porsche sold for $1.76 million at an auction in New York City, vastly exceeding its expected sale price.

2011 – A copy of The Beatles' Love Me Do 1962 Demonstration Record sold for $17,339.31 during an eBay auction.

2010 – The original hand-written lyrics to Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" sold at a New York auction for $422,500.

2009 – Billy Joel responded to tabloid reports, stating that stories about his daughter Alexa Ray Joel's recent overdose being motivated by a family dispute were false.

2009 – In an interview with Q magazine, Paul McCartney called his marriage to Heather Mills the "prime contender" for the worst mistake of his life.

2008 – The Associated Press reported that the US military used loud music, including Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The USA" and AC/DC's "Hell's Bells," to disorient prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

2007 – Led Zeppelin played their first concert in 19 years at London's O2 Arena as part of the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, with Jason Bonham filling in for his late father, John Bonham.

2005 – Queen overtook The Beatles to become the third most successful act of all time on the British singles and album charts, measured by weeks spent on the charts.

2004 – One of three RCA microphones used by radio station KWKH for the historic Elvis Presley appearance at the Louisiana Hayride was sold for $37,500.

1999 – Rick Danko, Canadian guitarist and singer best known as a member of The Band, died in his sleep at his home near Woodstock, New York.

1998 – Bruce Springsteen won a £2 million court battle to ban an album of his early songs, following a dispute over copyright ownership with a former manager.

1998 – A recording of a 1963 Beatles concert was sold at auction at Christies in London for £25,300.

1991 – Pioneering Rock 'n' Roll disc jockey Alan Freed was posthumously awarded a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

1988 – Chicago attained their third and final number one single when "Look Away" hit the top of the Billboard chart.

1985 – Vocalist Chuck Negron was fired from Three Dog Night by the other members of the band due to his long battle with drug addiction.

1983 – Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six week run at No. 1 on the US singles chart with "Say Say Say."

1980 – John Lennon's body was cremated at the Fercliff Mortuary in Hatsdale, New York.

1976 – Queen released their fifth studio album A Day at the Races, which, like its predecessor, took its name from a film by The Marx Brothers.

1975 – The album The Who by Numbers, which contains the hit single "Squeeze Box," earned The Who another Gold record.

1973 – The CBGB Club (Country, BlueGrass, and Blues) opened in the lower eastside of New York City, eventually becoming a forum for American punk and New Wave bands like Blondie and Ramones.

1971 – Davy Jones of The Monkees guest starred on The Brady Bunch episode "Getting Davy Jones."

1971 – Playing at London's Rainbow Theatre, Frank Zappa was pushed off stage by a jealous boyfriend of an audience member, resulting in serious fractures and injuries that forced him off the road for over half a year.

1969 – Elvis Presley collected his 48th Gold Record for his rendition of "Suspicious Minds," which became his seventeenth and final number-one single in the United States.

1969 – Testifying at his trial for possession of hashish and heroin in the Toronto Supreme Court, Jimi Hendrix was found not guilty by the jury after eight hours of deliberations.

1967 – A previously unrecorded group called The Steve Miller Blues Band signed with Capitol Records for an unheard-of $750,000, later agreeing to drop the "Blues" from its name.

1966 – The Beach Boys went to No. 1 on the US singles chart with "Good Vibrations," the group's third US No. 1.

1965 – 18-year-old David Bowie recorded "Can't Help Thinking About Me" at Pye Studios, which became the first record released under the name David Bowie with The Lower Third.

1961 – The Beatles appeared at Hambleton Hall, Huyton in Liverpool after returning from their first live performances in south England and London.

1961 – Following a second interview, The Beatles officially hired Brian Epstein as their manager.

1959 – The four male members of The Platters were acquitted of charges of aiding and abetting prostitution, lewdness and assignation after an incident in Cincinnati.

1949 – Fats Domino recorded his first tracks for Imperial Records, including "The Fat Man," which later became his nickname.

Born on this day in music: December 10

1974 – Meg White of The White Stripes (Drummer)

– of The White Stripes (Drummer) 1955 – Garth Smith of Buzzcocks (Bassist)

– of Buzzcocks (Bassist) 1946 – Ace Kefford of The Move (Bassist)

December 10 captures just how unpredictable rock history can be. Iconic releases, pivotal concerts, personal struggles, and landmark decisions all landed on this date. It’s a reminder of how much the music world can change in a single day — and how these moments continue to shape the story of rock.