December 3: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

December 3 has always been a big day in rock history. It’s packed with major milestones, surprise chart moments, and events that shaped entire generations of music fans. Some stories are legendary, others heartbreaking, but together they show just how dramatic this date has been for rock and pop.

From iconic releases and unforgettable comebacks to shocking losses and headline-making controversies, here’s everything that happened in music on December 3.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on December 3

2023 – Myles Goodwyn, guitarist and lead vocalist for the Canadian band April Wine, passed away at the age of 75. The band placed three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Just Between You And Me."

2023 – Brenda Lee's holiday classic, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," topped the Billboard Hot 100, a staggering sixty-five years after its initial release.

2021 – American drummer Melvin Parker died. He and his brother, saxophonist Maceo Parker, were key members of James Brown's band, with Melvin drumming on classics like "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag."

2020 – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic decimating the year's live music schedule, Elton John came in as the top grossing tour artist, earning over $100 million for the forty-seven shows he performed early in the year.

2016 – Nearly a month after his death, Leonard Cohen's version of "Hallelujah" cracked the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 59, giving him his first entry on the chart.

2016 – Forbes magazine announced its annual list of the highest paid musicians, with Taylor Swift topping the list, while AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen all finished in the top 11.

2015 – American musician and singer-songwriter Scott Weiland died aged 48. He was best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver.

2014 – English keyboard instrumentalist Ian McLagan died of a stroke age 69. He was a member of Small Faces and The Faces.

2013 – Billy Joel announced that he would play once a month at New York's Madison Square Garden for the indefinite future, "as long is there is a demand."

2009 – Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood was arrested in Esher, Surrey on suspicion of assault after a violent argument took place with his girlfriend.

2008 – Composer, keyboardist and arranger Derek Wadsworth died. He had worked with many artists including George Harrison, Diana Ross, Tom Jones, and The Rolling Stones.

Advertisement

2007 – Diana Ross and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson were both celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, attended by President Bush.

2003 – The Recording Industry Association of America gave Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers a Diamond Award to mark the sale of ten million copies of the band's Greatest Hits album in the United States.

2001 – American session guitarist Grady Martin died aged 72. He was a member of the legendary Nashville A-Team, playing on hits for Roy Orbison, Marty Robbins, and Loretta Lynn.

1999 – U2 singer Bono had his missing laptop computer returned after a young man had bought it for £300 and discovered it contained tracks from the forthcoming U2 album.

1991 – Radio announcer Alan Freed received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1988 – A Florida trio called Will To Power achieved a Billboard number one hit by combining Peter Frampton's "Baby, I Love Your Way" with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird."

1986 – Judas Priest were sued by two families who alleged that the band were responsible for their sons forming a suicide pact, claiming a subliminal message of ‘do it’ had been included in the song "Better By You, Better Than Me."

1983 – Lionel Richie started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard album chart with Can't Slow Down, an album that has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

1979 – A concert by The Who at The Riverfront Coliseum, Cincinnati, turned to disaster when 11 audience members were trampled to death after a stampede for unreserved seating.

1977 – Wings started a nine-week run at No. 1 in the UK with "Mull Of Kintyre," which became the first single to sell over 2 million copies in the UK.

1976 – A giant 40ft inflatable pig, nicknamed Algie, could be seen floating above London after breaking free from its moorings while being photographed for the forthcoming Pink Floyd Animals album cover.

1976 – An attempt was made on Bob Marley's life when seven gunmen burst into his Kingston home, injuring Marley, his wife Rita, and manager Don Taylor.

1975 – Ronnie Wood's wife Krisse was arrested for alleged possession of cannabis and cocaine after a raid on the couple's house in Richmond.

1973 – Apple Records released Ringo Starr's rendition of "You're Sixteen" in the United States, which Ringo would take to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

1969 – The Rolling Stones recorded "Brown Sugar" at Muscle Shoals studios, a song that would not be released until over a year later due to legal wranglings with the band's former label.

1968 – In his first appearance before a live audience in seven years, Elvis Presley's comeback special aired on NBC-TV.

1966 – Paul Revere And The Raiders saw their sixth Billboard Top 40 hit, "Good Thing," enter the Billboard Hot 100.

1966 – A most unusual song called "Winchester Cathedral" by The New Vaudeville Band became the number one tune in the US, edging out The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" and The Beatles' "Elenor Rigby" for the 1966 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Recording.

1966 – The Monkees made their live debut at the International Arena, Honolulu, following the massive success of their TV series and records.

1966 – Ray Charles was given a five-year suspended prison sentence and a $10,000 fine after being convicted of possessing heroin and marijuana.

1965 – Rolling Stone Keith Richards was knocked unconscious by an electric shock on stage at the Memorial Hall In Sacramento, California, when his guitar made contact with his microphone.

1965 – The Beatles' sixth studio album Rubber Soul was released. The title derives from the colloquialism "plastic soul" and the album reflects the influence of their recent American tour.

1965 – The Who released their debut studio album My Generation in the UK.

1964 – The Rolling Stones had their second UK No. 1 single with their version of "Little Red Rooster," which they recorded at Chess Studios in Chicago.

1961 – Brian Epstein invited The Beatles into his office to discuss the possibility of becoming their manager.

1955 – Elvis Presley's first release on RCA Victor Records was announced, featuring the songs ‘Mystery Train’ and ‘I Forgot to Remember to Forget.’

Born Today In Music: December 3

1952 – Duane Roland of Molly Hatchet (Guitarist)

– of Molly Hatchet (Guitarist) 1952 – Don Barnes of 38 Special (Vocalist / Guitarist)

– of 38 Special (Vocalist / Guitarist) 1951 – Kimberley Rew of Katrina And The Waves (Guitarist / Songwriter)

– of Katrina And The Waves (Guitarist / Songwriter) 1949 – Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship and Starship (Singer)

– of Jefferson Starship and Starship (Singer) 1948 – John Wilson of Taste (Drummer)

– of Taste (Drummer) 1948 – Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath (Singer / Songwriter)

– of Black Sabbath (Singer / Songwriter) 1946 – Vic Malcolm of Geordie (Guitarist)

– of Geordie (Guitarist) 1942 – Ken Lewis of Ivy League (Vocalist)

Advertisement

December 3: On This Day In Rock History

December 3 shows the music world at its highest highs and lowest lows. It’s the day Elvis Presley made a triumphant comeback and The Who’s Cincinnati show turned deadly. It also delivered massive wins with albums like Lionel Richie’s Can’t Slow Down and The Beatles’ Rubber Soul.

But the date also exposes the darker side of music, including drug convictions, an attempt on Bob Marley’s life, and a headline-grabbing lawsuit against Judas Priest.

From The Beatles’ early connection with Brian Epstein to the loss of April Wine’s Myles Goodwyn, December 3 highlights how rock and pop continue to evolve through both triumph and turmoil.

RELATED: More events in rock history ...