January 7: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

January 7 is a day marked by both loss and achievement in rock, notably remembering Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart and Magnum guitarist Tony Clarkin. It’s also a day that saw the start of several career-defining moments.

From Pink Floyd earning their only US No. 1 single to Oasis beginning work on their explosive debut album, the events of January 7 highlight major chart success and key milestones, making it a date of lasting significance for progressive rock, heavy metal, and Britpop.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on January 7

2024 – English musician Tony Clarkin, the sole songwriter and guitarist for the rock band Magnum, died at the age of 77.

2020 – Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, died from brain cancer aged 67. He was placed at No. 4 in Rolling Stone's list of all-time greatest drummers.

2009 – Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant was voted the Greatest Voice In Rock by listeners of the UK's Classic Rock radio station Planet Rock.

2005 – James Brown's former publicist, Jacque Hollander, launched a lawsuit against the singer, claiming that he raped her in 1988, a case that was later dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

2004 – Drummer John Guerin died of pneumonia aged 64. He worked with artists including Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa, and Linda Ronstadt.

2003 – The Beatles Book Monthly closed down after 40 years, with its author citing that the former Beatles were doing less and less as the years went on.

1999 – As he approached his 54th birthday, Rod Stewart and his 29-year-old wife Rachel Hunter announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

1994 – Oasis started recording their debut album Definitely Maybe at Monnow Valley Studio in South Wales, an album that went on to become the fastest-selling debut of all time in the UK upon its release.

1981 – The Police played the first night of a North American tour at The University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, during their Zenyatta Mondatta World Tour.

1981 – The album Eagles Live went Platinum. The two-record set was the final Eagles album until 1994’s comeback LP, Hell Freezes Over.

1980 – Led Zeppelin's In Through the Out Door was awarded a Platinum disc. It was the last album released before the September 25th death of drummer John Bonham.

1980 – Pink Floyd released "Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)" in the US. The single peaked at No. 1 on both the US and UK charts, giving them their first and only No. 1 hit single.

1980 – Hugh Cornwall of The Stranglers was found guilty of possession of heroin, cocaine, and cannabis, fined £300, and sentenced to three months in Pentonville prison.

1976 – Former record company executive Kenneth Moss was sentenced to one hundred twenty days in the Los Angeles County Jail and four years probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 1974 drug-induced death of Average White Band drummer Robbie McIntosh.

1974 – Aerosmith played at the Michigan Theatre in Detroit, the first date on their 56-date North American Get Your Wings Tour.

1972 – David Bowie released "Changes" as a single in the UK. This was the last song Bowie performed live on stage before his retirement from live performances at the end of 2006.

1972 – Bread's Soft Rock classic "Baby I'm-A Want You" was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

1971 – Black Sabbath released Paranoid, their second studio album, in the US. It features signature songs including the title track, "Iron Man," and "War Pigs."

1970 – Led Zeppelin kicked off an 8-date UK tour at Birmingham Town Hall.

1964 – The Beatles recorded a seven-song appearance for the BBC Radio program Saturday Club, including "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Roll Over Beethoven."

1955 – "Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley and his Comets entered the UK chart for the first time, often cited as the biggest-selling vinyl rock and roll single of all time.

Born on this day in music: January 7

1972 – Tom Simpson of Snow Patrol (Keyboardist)

– of Snow Patrol (Keyboardist) 1965 – John Ondrasik (known as Five for Fighting) (Singer / Songwriter)

– (known as Five for Fighting) (Singer / Songwriter) 1959 – Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's (Bassist)

– of The Go-Go's (Bassist) 1945 – Dave Cousins of The Strawbs (Singer / Songwriter)

– of The Strawbs (Singer / Songwriter) 1944 – Mike McGear of The Scaffold (Performing artist / Paul McCartney's younger brother)

– of The Scaffold (Performing artist / younger brother) 1943 – Jerry Corbitt of The Youngbloods (Guitarist)

– of The Youngbloods (Guitarist) 1937 – Paul Revere of Paul Revere and the Raiders (Keyboards)

– of Paul Revere and the Raiders (Keyboards) 1936 – Richard Podolor (Record producer for Steppenwolf and Three Dog Night)

January 7: On This Day In Rock History

January 7 serves as a day of significant transition and enduring influence, seeing the chart debut of Bill Haley's landmark "Rock Around the Clock" and the final days of The Beatles Book Monthly, a publication that covered that first generation of rock.

The date is crucial for multiple genres, encompassing the early career momentum of Aerosmith, the legal woes of The Stranglers' Hugh Cornwall and the serious charges brought against those connected to the death of Average White Band's Robbie McIntosh. Most poignantly, it is the day the rock world mourned the loss of a modern drumming giant, Neil Peart, showcasing the high-level talent and lasting emotional impact of the artists born and lost on this day.