One Guy Steals A Fish and Another Dives Into the Tank at 2 Different Bass Pro Shops

In the last 17 days, two stories have centred around the famous Bass Pro Shop fish tanks, known for stocking massive native fish. Well in Florida and Alabama, we have two guys causing trouble in two different ways.

Let’s start with the less nude one.

A younger male enters a Bass Pro Shop in Florida on December 20th, 2023 with a fishing net. He scoops a 50 lbs tarpon fish from the tank and casually walks out. No one stops him, but police are now looking for him.

Now Alabama, on January 5th, 2024 a man for whatever reason decides to give the whole store a show by stripping down and jumping in the tank. As police approach, you can see him dive right back in. After a few minutes, he faceplants on the solid concrete floor in the end. It’s just a wild ride.