Mark Hamill is the Reason The Latest Green Day Video Looks Like a Kid's Project

'Corvette Summer' is the latest single from Green Day and they pay tribute to the movie that inspired the track.

Green Day released the music video for the latest single off their 'Savoirs' album and there is one glaring thing about the 'Corvette Summer' video. It looks oh so very cheap. Green Day uses cutting-edge techniques from a decade or three ago.

The reason?

'The song was named after one of our favourite cult classic movies, so it only made sense to pay homage to it with the music video. We even took things one step further and got Mark Hamill – who starred in the original – to star in our remake alongside us...'

The band says, 'We blew the entire budget on them, so we had to get creative with cardboard boxes, some duct tape and matchbox cars we found in Tre’s basement. Directed by the dynamic duo Ryan Baxley & Brendan Walter. Buckle up, and enjoy the ride!'