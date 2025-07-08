How Rock & Roll is Raffi?

Happy Birthday Raffi Cavoukian!

Today we’re tipping our hats to a whale of a true Canadian legend; Raffi, the Egyptian-born, Toronto-raised children’s entertainer whose songs have been the soundtrack to generations of childhoods. Born July 8, 1948, Raffi turns 77 today, and his legacy goes way deeper than most of us remember from our toddler years.

The guy behind "Baby Beluga" has been a constant on family road trips, preschool singalongs, and bedtimes for over four decades. But here’s the part that might blow your rock-and-roll mind: Raffi has deeper Canadian & rock music roots than you probably realized.

Baby Beluga Remixed

Let’s start with this: Bruce Cockburn played guitar on the Baby Beluga album. Yes, "Lovers In A Dangerous Time" and "If I Had A Rocket Launcher" Bruce Cockburn.

And it gets better: Raffi's album was mixed and engineered by none other than Daniel Lanois, the same guy who produced for U2, Peter Gabriel, and Bob Dylan.

That’s not just a kids’ record. That’s a Canadian folk-rock masterpiece dressed in a beluga onesie.

And if you still think Raffi’s just for toddlers, let’s talk Eddie Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman covered "Baby Beluga" live at the 2004 Bridge School Benefit, giving it a stripped-down, emotional acoustic version that hit just as hard as anything in Ten.

Happy 77th birthday, Raffi! Thank you for all you've done for generations of kids, including mine.