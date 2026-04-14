Rock Hall 2026 inductees led by British artists

It's the British invasion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as the 2026 inductees have been announced.

Oasis, Iron Maiden, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan have been added to the performer category. Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan were first-time nominees.

Six out of the eight inductees are British

Despite previously making sarcastic comments about the awards, Liam Gallagher of Oasis tweeted he was "thrilled to bits" and "proud and humble" about the honour.

Phil Collins won this year’s fan favourite to enter the exclusive Hall of Fame after earning nearly 1 million votes. The 75-year-old was previously inducted with “Genesis” in 2010.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden, who have been eligible for induction for 20 years, have been added.

The band's manager took to social media to say

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees. Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognized and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!"

It added "We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now! See you all, somewhere on tour.”

Meanwhile, five people have been inducted under the Early Influence Award, including Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons.

Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin will be honoured with the Musical Excellence Award.

The induction ceremony will take place on November 14.