Full Arkells Between Us New Rock Hour Interview
Published April 19, 2026
By Rachel Detta
We couldn't fit it all in, so here's the rest
The Arkells' latest album, Between Us, is out now, and we played some selections in the New Rock Hour, along with Max telling us about the music and a few stories, and some amazing jokes meant for kids from a guy named Greg.
The thing is, there was so much that we didn't get to in the show, so here is the rest of our conversation.
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