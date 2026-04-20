Listen Live

Full Arkells Between Us New Rock Hour Interview

Artists | Interviews
Published April 19, 2026
By Rachel Detta

We couldn't fit it all in, so here's the rest

The Arkells' latest album, Between Us, is out now, and we played some selections in the New Rock Hour, along with Max telling us about the music and a few stories, and some amazing jokes meant for kids from a guy named Greg.

The thing is, there was so much that we didn't get to in the show, so here is the rest of our conversation.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close