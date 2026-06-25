AC/DC  PWR/UP  shops will open across Canada including Toronto ahead of  bands North American tour



AC/DC PWR/UP POP UPS TO OPEN IN EVERY CITY ON 2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

The Pop Up Stores will be in Canada on the following dates:

August 8–9: Edmonton, AB at Starlite

August 12–13: Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

September 11–12: Montreal, QC at Foufounes Electriques

September 15–16: Toronto, ON at The Steam Whistle

September 19–20: Winnipeg, MB at The Pyramid

As AC/DC brings the PWR/UP Tour back to North America for its final lap, the official AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will travel with the tour, giving fans a dedicated place to gather, get PWRD/UP, and celebrate one of the most acclaimed and enduring live bands in rock and roll.

Each location will feature exclusive pop-up merchandise, AC/DC-themed food and drink, iconic props, custom visuals, interactive photo moments, ticket giveaways, PWR/UP Fan Preview events, and the opportunity to enter to win a guitar signed by Angus Young.

City-specific locations, hours, menus, giveaways, Fan Preview details, and merch updates will be announced at pwruptour.acdc.com.

Fans can register at pwruptour.acdc.com for the chance to attend. In each city, 100 fans will be selected by random draw to enter early alongside press and invited guests and receive a free exclusive gift created only for the preview event.

Feature image via Facebook