Kim Mitchell will host a free concert in Downtown Barrie this summer
Canadian rock legend Kim Mitchell is officially set to perform a free concert at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie on July 11.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and the city is encouraging people to make a full day of it downtown by checking out the Downtown Barrie Butter Tart Festival before heading to the concert later that evening.
This performance has been a long time coming. Mitchell was originally scheduled to ring in New Year’s Eve outdoors in Barrie, but the event was cancelled because of snow squall concerns and public safety issues. A second attempt to bring him to Winterfest in February also fell through because of scheduling conflicts.
Mitchell has had a legendary career in Canadian music, first as the frontman for Max Webster in the 1970s before launching a hugely successful solo career. Along the way, he’s earned multiple JUNO Awards, gold and multi-platinum albums, and a spot in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021.
Feature Image via City of Barrie
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