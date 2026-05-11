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Greta Van Fleet announce new music

Music | Artists
Published May 11, 2026
By MJ
Greta Van Fleet

Great Van Fleet is back with new music after giving their fans a bit of a breakup scare.

The group shared a video of new music, announcing, “We’re back, baby!”

The minute-long clip shows the band performing in the studio, their first new music since 2023.

No official word on the song's title, but fans speculate it’s called “Play Your Games,” which is expected to be released May 29th.

The announcement is a relief for fans after a brief breakup rumour last week, when the band posted a video thanking fans for the wild ride.

Fans were worried it was a goodbye message, but in reality, it was just a tease.

Reactions to the news have people pumped. Comments included “YESSSSSSS!! I totally understand the hiatus, and I think I speak for the fan base, we are so happy to have this sound back!”

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