A large spider is the latest bitey animal to take a chunk out of Taylor Momsen of “ The Pretty Reckless”

Taylor Momsen of “The Pretty Reckless” will be getting her superpowers soon after she was bitten by a large spider.

She and her band are on tour with AC/DC, and while in Mexico City, she was bitten by a spider just before the show a few nights ago.

She posted a video of her getting a shot to counteract the side effects of the bite and captioned it "It wouldn't be an AC/DC tour if I didn't get bit. And she wondered when her superpower would kick in.

🕷️🕷️🕷️ So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to… pic.twitter.com/YAdUfdmWws — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) April 8, 2026

She explained that the venom did a number on her system, but Doctors gave her a shot before her show.

This isn’t the first time she has been bitten by a crazy animal while on tour with AC/DC. In 2024, while performing in Spain, she was bitten by a bat while performing on stage and required several rabies shots.

Feature image via Taylor Momsen Instagram