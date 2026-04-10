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A large spider is the latest bitey animal to take a chunk out of Taylor Momsen of “ The Pretty Reckless”

Music | Artists
Published April 10, 2026
By MJ
Taylor momsen via Instagram

Taylor Momsen of “The Pretty Reckless” will be getting her superpowers soon after she was bitten by a large spider.

She and her band are on tour with AC/DC, and while in Mexico City, she was bitten by a spider just before the show a few nights ago.

She posted a video of her getting a shot to counteract the side effects of the bite and captioned it "It wouldn't be an AC/DC tour if I didn't get bit. And she wondered when her superpower would kick in.

She explained that the venom did a number on her system, but Doctors gave her a shot before her show.

This isn’t the first time she has been bitten by a crazy animal while on tour with AC/DC. In 2024, while performing in Spain, she was bitten by a bat while performing on stage and required several rabies shots.

Feature image via Taylor Momsen Instagram

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