Why Rod Stewart Paused His Utah Concert and Finished the Show Seated

Rod Stewart had to take a brief break during his recent show in Utah after struggling on stage.

The 81-year-old needed the use of an oxygen tank on Friday evening while performing at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

Fans reportedly noticed the rocker moving slowly and leaning on stage equipment during his performance.

The show was paused for a few moments while attendants brought out an oxygen tank.

He then addressed the crowd, saying, “The show must go on, I nearly f—ing fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?”

He finished the rest of his set while sitting down.

Reports say the venue's altitude may have contributed to his condition, as West Valley City sits roughly 4,300 feet above sea level, which could be a factor in his discomfort.

Stewart had to cancel a show in San Diego on June 12 ,and later revealed he had been diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that caused laryngitis.

Feature image via Fcabeook