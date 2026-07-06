Oasis documentary “Don’t Look Back In Anger” drops teaser trailer

A year after they hit the road for their reunion tour, a teaser trailer has dropped for the Oasis documentary “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

It follows brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher through their “Oasis Live ’25” tour.

It captured rehearsal footage, backstage access, onstage cameras rolling throughout the tour, and the first joint interview with Liam and Noel in over two decades.

The band split in 2009 after the well-documented volatile relationship between the brothers. The word of a reunion was something the fans never thought would happen, and according to the trailer, neither did the brothers.

Noel is heard saying, “ I just don’t see myself on stage with Liam.” Followed by Noel saying, “The way it finished, unacceptable.”

The camera then cuts to the crowd footage during what would be the biggest tour in 2025.

Documentary creator Steven Knight says, “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.”

It’s set for IMAX and cinema screens in September, before hitting Disney+ later this year.

Feature Image By Simon Emmett