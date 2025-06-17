Glitch At The Sphere During Dead & Co!

Listen Live

Published June 17, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

It was only a matter of time before this happened. Sphere in Vegas has two giant screens, one on the outside and one on the inside. We assume the one on the outside is always on. Do they never have to reboot it? Ever?


Well, the one on the inside that is usually projecting psychedelic images while Dead & Company perform had a bit of a malfunction. It gave us a behind-the-curtain look at how they program the big screen and proved something could and did go wrong!

I love when people have fun at their jobs

Ah just kidding-- all part of the show. But it fooled me, and maybe you too.

