Remembering Brian Wilson With The Ultimate BNL Tribute

RIP Brian Wilson

With the passing of Brian Wilson, the legendary creative force behind The Beach Boys, fans around the world are reflecting on his towering musical legacy — and few tributes hit quite as personally (or as Canadian) as the Barenaked Ladies' beloved song “Brian Wilson.”

Written and sung by Steven Page, “Brian Wilson” is a layered love letter to the man behind Pet Sounds and Smile. Lots of quirky & heartfelt references included that only deep fans would know. The lyrics explore Wilson’s tumultuous years: his reclusive period in bed following a breakdown, the ever-present “Dr. Landy” who micromanaged his life, and even the sandbox he built in his living room to inspire creativity during the Smile sessions.

Released on BNL’s 1992 debut album Gordon, the song helped put the band on the map in Canada , and later, in the U.S., thanks to a powerful live version on their Rock Spectacle album. That 1997 live cut cracked the American charts and turned “Brian Wilson” into a concert staple — fans shouting “record shop!” in unison became part of the experience.

Brian Wilson on Brian WIlson

When Steven Page left the group in 2009, performing the song without him was tough. Ed Robertson took over lead vocals in a stripped-down version that still carried emotional weight. And maybe the most surreal moment of all? Brian Wilson himself liked the song so much, he covered it — opening his Pet Sounds tour sets with it and even performing it live on his Live at the Roxy Theatre album. He once told Reddit, “I was honored that they would use my name but it embarrassed me a little bit because I was lying in bed a lot haha.”

And yes, Wilson even dropped by the studio while BNL was recording Maroon in 2000 and played them his version of their song. According to Page, “We totally freaked out.”

Brian Wilson was 82 years old and his family announced his passing on social media. They are requesting privacy at this time, but we can still remember his legacy and influence on music, including Canadian icons.