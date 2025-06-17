Huge Triple Bill Of Canadian Rock Coming This Fall

Canadian Rock History Being Made

It’s finally happening: three of Canada’s most iconic rock bands are teaming up for one massive tour this fall. For the first time ever, The Tea Party, Headstones, and Finger Eleven are joining forces to bring their powerhouse live shows to cities across the country.

The tour kicks off November 25 in Penticton, BC, but here in Ontario, we’ll get four chances to catch this triple-bill in action:

Toronto (Dec 5 @ Great Canadian Casino Resort)

An artist presale starts Wednesday, June 18 at 10AM, with general on-sale Friday, June 20 at 10AM EST. VIP packages (including meet and greets) will also be available.

According to the bands, the idea sparked when they realized they’d never actually toured together before. Finger Eleven’s Scott Anderson calls it “a rock lover’s dream come true,” and Headstones’ Hugh Dillon promises “a perfect storm of Canadian rock ‘n’ roll.” The Tea Party’s Jeff Martin says fans can expect “truly memorable performances.”

Who’s Who:

The Tea Party (Windsor originals) are known for fusing rock with Middle Eastern influences. Albums like The Edges of Twilight made them global cult favourites.

Three iconic bands. One historic tour. Let’s be honest—this is one you do not want to miss. Check out the full tour schedule here.