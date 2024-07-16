Country singer getting burned over ear-piercing rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at MLB Home Run Derby
Country singer Ingrid Andress is getting harsh reviews of her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."
A video of the 32-year-old Grammy nominee has gone viral after she performed at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night.
She struggled throughout the song, missing keynotes and was way off-tune throughout the rendition.
The video shows very confused players trying not to make a "huh?" face.
This was quite the national anthem performed by Ingrid Andress 😅 pic.twitter.com/i6Diwe9DYW— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 16, 2024
Her performance is being compared to Fergie's version at the NBA All-Star game in 2018 and the fictional "Enrico Pallazzo" from the 1988 comedy "Naked Gunn."
Feature image via "X"
