Country singer getting burned over ear-piercing rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at MLB Home Run Derby

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published July 16, 2024
By Marijana Bradford
Ingrid Andress via twitter

Country singer Ingrid Andress is getting harsh reviews of her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

A video of the 32-year-old Grammy nominee has gone viral after she performed at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night.

She struggled throughout the song, missing keynotes and was way off-tune throughout the rendition.

The video shows very confused players trying not to make a "huh?" face.

Her performance is being compared to Fergie's version at the NBA All-Star game in 2018 and the fictional "Enrico Pallazzo" from the 1988 comedy "Naked Gunn."

Feature image via "X"

