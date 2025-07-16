Study reveals that many people prefer a "Mean Boss" instead of a "Nice Boss"

When it comes to bosses, who would you prefer? Michael Scott from "The Office?"

Or Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada"?

It turns out, the answer isn't obvious.

A study suggests that many people would prefer a mean boss over a people pleaser.

Not everyone finds the soft touch a good thing when it comes to management; it just depends on how you view the world.

A study conducted by Columbia Business School suggests that people who believe the world is "dog-eat-dog" are more likely to respect and admire abrasive, forceful managers. AKA- a mean boss.

However, if you think the world is more collaborative, your view of the tough-as-nails management style is ineffective and unbearable.

The study was inspired by a workplace incident a few years ago involving the manager of an Olive Garden who sent a scathing memo to employees after too many people called in sick.

The memo stated, "If you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job.” And “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and PROVE it.”

While people thought his reaction was harsh, many applauded his technique and no-nonsense approach.

The study summarizes that for some, toughness signals savvy leadership. For others, it’s just poor management, doomed to fail.

Feature image from The Jetsons via Hanna-Barbera