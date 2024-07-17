Alien Metal Band Gwar covers "I'm Just Ken"

The heavy metal band known for their costumes covers the Barbie Movie hit with a Gwar spin.

The A.V. Club on YouTube brought back their series, the Undercover Sessions after a few years hiatus. Each season, they compile a list of 25 songs for bands to cover. Once a song is performed, it's crossed off the list, so later bands have fewer choices. Initially, The A.V. Club staff picked the songs, but now fans vote for them.

GWAR is a wild, theatrical heavy metal band known for their elaborate costumes and over-the-top stage shows. Formed in 1984, they combine metal music with a mix of horror, comedy, and satire, creating a unique and entertaining experience. The band members dress as intergalactic warriors, battling enemies and spraying the audience with fake blood and other fluids. GWAR's outrageous performances and imaginative backstory make them a must-see for fans of hard rock and spectacle. Whether you're into the music or just the crazy show, GWAR guarantees a memorable time!

The alien metal band from Virginia settled on "I'm Just Ken", originally performed by Ryan Gosling from the Barbie Movie with the Gwar spin.