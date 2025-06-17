Ozzy Osbourne DNA is available on cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea called "Infinite Ozzy"

Next time you crack open a can of Liquid Death, think of Ozzy Osbourne.

The canned beverage company and the Prince of Darkness continue to think of new ways to keep product marketing fresh, this time releasing cans of Iced Tea with a hint of Ozzy DNA.

According to the company, " Liquid Death really got the Prince of Darkness to drink from 10 cans of their low-calorie Iced Tea. And yes, he actually crushed each can himself. In the process, he left behind trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own. He even hand-signed each packaging label."

The joke is that you can then clone your very own Ozzy once federal laws allow it.

The cheeky ad shows an Ozzy clone mowing the lawn, cleaning the house and performing at kids' birthday parties.

However, these signed, crushed, and empty cans of " Infinite Ozzy" are very limited, with only 10 in existence, and are available for $450 each on the Liquid Deaths website.

The beverage company and "The Madman" have teamed up before, previously releasing this banger of a commercial.

Feature image from Youtube via Liquid Death