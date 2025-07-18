The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will "cease to exist" next year as CBS announces it's ending the long-running late-night program

A blow to late-night television.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been cancelled by CBS, saying the long-running program will end in May 2026.

Colbert announced the show's cancellation on Thursday evening, stating that he will not be replaced; instead, the show will cease to exist.

"Next year will be our last season. … It's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

He went on to thank the Late Show team and the 200+ people who work on the show, including the show's band.

Colbert took over the show in 2015 after establishing a name for himself working with Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show" and "The Colbert Report."

Earlier this week, Colbert blasted Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, settling with U.S. President Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes story.

He stated, “I don’t know if anything — anything—will repair my trust in this company, but just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

In a statement, Paramount and CBS praised the cancellation as "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Feature image from from Neil Grabowsky / Montclair Film” via wiki commons