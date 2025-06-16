New Trailer Drops For Naked Gun, Cameos Aplenty

The Naked Gun Returns

Over 30 years ago, Leslie Nielsen commanded the screen as bumbling Inspector Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun trilogy. Sharp‑witted parodies built on fast‑paced slapstick and deadpan delivery became instant classics. They were awesome. The bar has been set high for this brand of comedy.

Well, the baton, and the badge, are being handed to Liam Neeson in a bold sequel/reboot, carrying the legend forward. The Naked Gun hits U.S. theaters August 1, 2025, via Paramount Pictures

In this new installment, Neeson stars as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., son of Nielsen’s iconic character. Keeping the legacy alive, he must stop the murder of a femme fatale’s brother while fighting to save Police Squad from being converted into a Spirit Halloween store. The film, directed by Akiva Schaffer (of Lonely Island fame), is produced by Seth MacFarlane, promising the same mix of absurdity and affectionate homage.

Trailer

Key cast members include:

Pamela Anderson as “Beth,” a sultry informant grieving her brother’s death and forging comic chemistry with Neeson

Paul Walter Hauser plays Ed Hocken Jr.—son of George Kennedy's original character—forming a new detective duo alongside Neeson

Danny Huston appears as the film's mysterious villain

appears as the film’s mysterious villain Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Durand, CCH Pounder, social media star Liza Koshy, WWE standout Cody Rhodes, and Eddy Yu, promising a colorful mix of sidemen and show‑stealers

Fans of the originals will be pleased to hear there are respectful nods to Nielsen-era traditions and even jokes acknowledging O.J. Simpson’s Nordberg character, with a knowing wink at the audience.

Anticipation is high for Neeson’s comedy debut, a stark departure from his "Taken" action thriller resume. How excited or nervous are you for this reboot?