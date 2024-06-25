Listen Live

Special CANADA DAY 1-Second Song Challenge With The Rock 95 Morning Crew

Play Along With The Rock 95 Morning Crew And A New Edition Of the 1 Second Song Challenge

As Canada Day approaches, Bryan and MJ are putting Craig to the test with the 1-Second Song Challenge. This time around every song is Canadian! Craig only hears a second of the song and has to identify the name of the artist and the title of the song. He can skip and come back to it after we have cycled through 10. Listen as many times as you need and make up your own rules!

We have layed it out here for you so you can be the host of your own game! Good luck!

1. Bryan Adams – Summer of ’69

    2. Rush – Tom Sawyer

    3. Gordon Lightfoot – Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald

    4. Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night

    5. Tom Cochrane – Life is a Highway

    6. The Band – The Weight

    7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive – Takin’ Care Of Business

    8. Our Lady Peace – Clumsy

    9. The Tragically Hip – New Orleans is Sinkin

    10. Loverboy – Working For the Weekend

    11. Neil Young – Heart of Gold

    12. Trooper – Here for a Good Time

    13. Alannah Myles – Black Velvet

    14. Rush – Spirit of Radio

    15. Bryan Adams – Run To You

    16. Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild

    17. The Guess Who – These Eyes

    18. Alannis Morisette – You Oughta Know

    19. Kim Mitchell – Go For Soda

    20. Stompin’ Tom Connors – The Hockey Song

