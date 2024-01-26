Jake Gyllenhaal Takes On Conor McGregor In Official ‘Road House’ Trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the former UFC fighter turned bouncer who is hired to clean up a local dive bar in the Florida Keys. One problem, everyone wants to fight. Seems like Gyllenhaal is always taking on a group of ‘bad’ guys who move incredibly well for spending some much time at a bar.

You know when a former fighter in Conor McGregor is part of the cast, the acting miiiiiight not be up to par. However, the trailer seems to feature a lot of action and tons of fighting and hand combat, which Conor McGregor can hopefully handle.

If you were a fan of the original — this could be something you enjoy.

That’s the kind of movie that is going straight to Amazon Prime—no theatre run for this. It arrives in March.