Watch: Pearl Jam perform ‘Dance of the Clairvoyant’ live for COVID-19 relief concert

Pearl Jam performed their track “Dance of the Clairvoyant” live for the first time during the All in WA COVID-19 relief concert.

The socially distanced performance featured Eddie Vedder with an array of lights and fog machines with help from his daughters and wife.

The All in WA fundraiser was create to help families, workers, and communities hit hardest by COVD-19 throughout the state of Washington. The fundraiser saw performances from Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, Mackelmore, Brandi Carlile, and Ciara.

Check out “Dance of the Clairvoyants” performed live for the first time below.