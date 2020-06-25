Listen Live

Watch: Pearl Jam perform ‘Dance of the Clairvoyant’ live for COVID-19 relief concert

Pearl Jam performed their track “Dance of the Clairvoyant” live for the first time during […]

By Entertainment

Pearl Jam performed their track “Dance of the Clairvoyant” live for the first time during the All in WA COVID-19 relief concert.

The socially distanced performance featured Eddie Vedder with an array of lights and fog machines with help from his daughters and wife.

The All in WA fundraiser was create to help families, workers, and communities hit hardest by COVD-19 throughout the state of Washington. The fundraiser saw performances from Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, Mackelmore, Brandi Carlile, and Ciara.

Check out “Dance of the Clairvoyants” performed live for the first time below.

Related posts

A Rock Festival Has The Go-Ahead In Wisconsin In July

Noel and Liam Gallagher Broke up Oasis Over a Board Game

CCR Release A Video Celebrating Family Connections Made By Music

Barrie’s Live Music Show Spotlight #6

Jamie Foxx Confirms He Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic

*WATCH* New Documentary Dropping This Summer Detailing Everything Creem Magazine

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Use Blowup Dolls to Film Sex Scenes

WWE Suspends Production After Wrestlers Test Positive for COVID-19

The 2021 Oscars To Be Postponed